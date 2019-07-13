Ken Collier, 1 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Louise Heaps, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Johnnie Orr, noon, First Missionary Baptist Church, Hartselle
Bobby Owens, noon, Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Johnie Parker, 2 p.m., Hackleburg Funeral Home
Johnnie Reeves, noon, Redeeming Love Outreach Ministries
Diana Villarreal, 5 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
