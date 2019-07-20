Mary Kennedy-Allen, noon, Macedonia Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Decatur
Versal Hewitt, 2 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Robert Jackson, 11 a.m., Holmes Chapel of Decatur Baptist Church
Justin Reed, 2 p.m., Cross Road Fellowship Church, Old Moulton Road
Winston Stewart, 3:30 p.m., Andrews Chapel Cemetery
Pamela Williams, 3 p.m., Epic Church, Decatur
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.