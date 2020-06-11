Odell Alred, 2 p.m., Elliott Brown-Service Chapel, Moulton

Jimmy Burkhalter, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Belinda Drennan, 12 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur

Zane Hodgin, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Shirley Hornbuckle, 1 p.m., Grace Point Baptist Church

Tammy Muzzey, 2 p.m., Valhermoso Holiness Church

Barbara Stetler, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur

Betty Turney, 11 a.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.