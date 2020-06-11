Odell Alred, 2 p.m., Elliott Brown-Service Chapel, Moulton
Jimmy Burkhalter, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Belinda Drennan, 12 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Zane Hodgin, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Shirley Hornbuckle, 1 p.m., Grace Point Baptist Church
Tammy Muzzey, 2 p.m., Valhermoso Holiness Church
Barbara Stetler, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Betty Turney, 11 a.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.