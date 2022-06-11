Lou Bouldin, 12 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery, Decatur
Sara Etheridge, 3 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Wade Free 3 p.m., Legacy Chapel, Madison
Judy Hargrove, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home
June Hartsell, 11 a.m., Hartselle United Methodist Church
Jim Printz, 11 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
