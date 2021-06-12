Javion Brown, 4 p.m., R.A. Hubbard Gym
Bill Clough, 2 p.m., Blue Springs Baptist Church
Larry Earp, 11 a.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service Chapel, Decatur
Kathryn Evans, 1 p.m., Johnson Cemetery
Bill Kirkham, 3 p.m., The Church at Stone River, Danville Road
Hayden Prentice, 11 a.m., Decatur Church of Christ
Israel Salucio, 1 p.m., Roselawn Garden of Memory
Rhonda Sneed, 1 p.m., Harmony Baptist Church, Moulton
Helen Turner, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Derrick Wiggins Jr., 11 a.m., R.A. Hubbard Gym
Diane Wiggins, 12 p.m., Christ Temple Holiness Church
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.