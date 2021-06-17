Aubrey Anderson, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Sarah Bailey, 1 p.m., Blanche Cemetery, Blanche, TN
Willard Cole, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Linda Hanners, 2 p.m., New Center Baptist Church
Patricia Russell, 1 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Chapel, Decatur
Robert Sharlow, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
James Todd, 11 a.m., Maple Hill Cemetery
Danny Trent, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Alexander White, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
