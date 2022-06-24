Donnie Aldridge Jr., 1 p.m., Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
Robert Anthony, 11 a.m., McConnell Funeral Home, Athens
Rose Dobbs, 1 p.m., Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church, Decatur
Wymon Dutton, 11 a.m., Elliott Funeral Home, Moulton
Patricia Miller, 10:30 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Hershel Moore, 10 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
