John Alley Jr., 10 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Leamon Hardiman, 11 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Christine Henderson, 4 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
JoAnn McNutt, 1:30 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Geraldine Smith, 3 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Wilma Whittle, 10 a.m., Battleground Missionary Baptist Church (Crossroads)
