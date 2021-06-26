Janet Cannon, 3 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, Decatur
Earlene Cox, 10:30 am., Calvary Memorial Gardens
Dorris Davenport, 12 p.m., Mt. Zion MB Church, Town Creek
Lynda Hardin, 12 p.m., Shoal Creek Baptist Church
Betty Horton, 1 p.m., Decatur Dream Center
Jimmy Jester, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Steven Skinner, 2-4 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home
Madie Stancil, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville
Flora Teel, 11 a.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service, Decatur
Kenneth Veal, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
