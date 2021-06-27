Louise Campbell, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Tom Flowe, 2-4, Burningtree Country Club
Jack Hancock, 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, Baldwyn, MS
Ryan Hayes, 3 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Mike Hill, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Harold Murphree, 3 p.m., Elliott’s Brown-Service Chapel, Moulton
Elva Steedley, 4 p.m. PDST, Cremations Only, Sacramento, CA
LE Taylor, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Michael Turner, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Sandra Woods, 3 p.m., Decatur Country Club
