ATHENS June Allfrey Booth, 78 of Athens, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. Mrs. Booth was born on June 1, 1942 to Alton Leon Allfrey and Mildred Coggin Allfrey.
Graveside services for Mrs. Booth will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Athens City Cemetery with Kenny Baskins officiating and Limstone Chapel Funeral Home directing.
She is survived by her husband, Archie L. Booth; daughter, Cindy Evans (Jerry); son, Todd Booth; grandchildren, Martin Evans, Corinne Skaggs (Kurt), Richard Booth and Rebecca Booth; great-grandchild, William Skaggs; brothers, Dwaine Allfrey (Barbara) and Butch Allfrey; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, brother, Dyral Allfrey, and sister, Shirley Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice of Limestone County, First United Methodist Church, or your favorite charity.
