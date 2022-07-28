D.7.28.22 June Hill.jpg

DECATUR — June Meacham Hill passed away on July 23, 2022 after a lengthy illness. She was born on February 27, 1935 in Vicksburg, MS, the oldest child of Kemper Meacham, Sr. and Hedy Hunt Meacham. June had a wonderful childhood in Vicksburg growing up around many relatives in the Meacham and Hunt families. She had a remarkable memory and entertained her family for hours recalling family history. She was a proud member of the 1953 class of Carr Central High School. She also attended Mississippi State College for Women (MSCW).

