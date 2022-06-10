HARTSELLE
Funeral services for June Mills Hartsell, 78, will be Saturday, June 11th at 11:00 AM at Hartselle First United Methodist Church with Reverend Mike Pope officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be today, June 10th from 6 to 8 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
June passed away on Wednesday morning, June 8th at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born on March 2, 1944 in Louisville, Mississippi, to James and Bernice Mills. She loved her grandparents, G.G. and Hilda Bennett of Beatty Switch, Mississippi, and frequently talked about the time she spent on their farm as a child.
She was a registered nurse who received the Florence Nightingale Award from Carraway Methodist Nursing School. She kept her family laughing with her antics and bought purses in almost all of the 50 states. She enjoyed music, traveling, and never met a stranger. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her parents and a grandson, Jordan Ward Hartsell.
Survivors include her husband, Lee Hartsell; children, Jim Hartsell (Jaymaine), Julie Rhodes (Cooper), Jennifer Hartsell, John Hartsell (Marian); sister, Anne Byrom; grandchildren, Jonathan Hartsell (Jo Lauren), Jacob Hartsell, Joshua Rhodes (Jordan), Jeremiah Rhodes, Sarah Hartsell, Bennett Aulbach, Jenni Cate Rhodes, Anna Hartsell; great-grandchild, Otis Hartsell.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of Hartselle FUMC.
