DECATUR — June Rosalie Watchinski Moss took the hand of Jesus and entered Heaven on April 30, 2022. June was born on August 20, 1928 in Bloomington Illinois. She was the fifth of seven children born to Walter Hermann Watchinski and Bessie Lula Dornamann Watchinski. She attended school in Morris, Illinois and graduated from Morris High School in 1946. June was a lifelong United Methodist and a member of Central United Methodist Church for the last 25 years.
June worked for the Morris Herald for several years until she met Roger Moss. They were introduced at a Young Republicans Party.
Roger Henry Moss and June Watchinski were married in Pontiac, Illinois on April 4, 1952. After they married, Roger eventually brought June to Texas. They were the parents of three children, Roger Henry Jr., Rebekah Jo and Patricia June. The family moved several times due to Roger’s job. They lived in Illinois, Corpus Christi, TX, Baton Rouge, LA, Meridian, MS, and Moundville, AL. They retired to Decatur, AL in 1997 to be near their grandchildren.
June had many interests in her life. She loved to Jitterbug in her earlier life. One of her later interests was genealogy. She researched four branches of the family tree: Roger’s parents’ lines and her parents’ lines. She did her research in the 1980s before internet access was readily available. She was a letter writer and maintained weekly correspondence with her mother for more than 40 years. June also loved to watch old movies, especially those of John Wayne, Cary Grant, and James Garner.
June was active in various organizations. She was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, a member of a bowling league for which she won the Booby Prize at tournament. She was also a member of the “As You like It” Club in Moundville for 28 years before moving to Decatur.
An accomplished cook, June would can and freeze vegetables and make preserves and jams every summer from Roger’s garden. She also shared recipes with others. She loved sweets and often had dessert instead of supper in recent months. If there is no chocolate in heaven, she will be very disappointed.
June was predeceased by Roger Henry Moss, her husband of 63 years, and her daughter, Rebekah Jo Moss-Fletcher (Steven Marion Fletcher). Also predeceased are her parents, Walter and Bessie Watchinski and her siblings, Walter Watchinski Jr and wife Lola, Lorraine Byerly and husband Buck, Eloise Anderson and husband Delmer, Charles Watchinski and wife Gwen, Lawrence Watchinski and wife, Rita and Donald Watchinski. She is preceded by nieces, Rosalie Wedic and Deborah Kaye Lloyd and her nephew, Richard Anderson.
Surviving June are her son, Dr. Roger H. Moss Jr (Suzanne) and her daughter, Patricia June Moss. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mary Kristin Moss, Forrest Steven Fletcher, Hunter Moss Fletcher (Darcie) and Roger Henry Moss III (Alaine); her great-granddaughter, Noelle Rose Moss, great-grandson, Kai Andrew Stephens and her godson, Michael Ray Watchinski (Monna). She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Watchinski and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 3-4 PM at Central United Methodist Church with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4 PM with Rev. Miriam Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Decatur City Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Roger H. Moss, Jr., Roger H. Moss III., Forrest S. Fletcher, Hunter M. Fletcher, Randy McGregor and Gavin Whatley. Honorary pallbearers are Connie Moss, Mary Felkins, Eleanor Powell, Jo Hall, Victor Kutz, Ann Hicks, Margaret Davis, Hoyt and Hazetta Condra, Gavin and Sharon Whatley, Randy and Sharon McGregor, Michael and Monna Watchinski, Charles and Sonja Langham, Mike and Carolyn Poovey, Jerry and Lynn Thrasher, Dr. Neel Roberts, Dr. and Mrs. Bill Whitley, Dr. Sammy Bechdach, and Dr. Mitch Schuster.
“In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 1890; The American Cancer Society, or to the charity of your choice.”
