Funeral for Junior Ray Flannagin, 83, of Moulton will be Monday, March 20, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jamie Suggs and Bro. Bobby Smith officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be today from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Flannagin, who died Friday, March 17, 2023, at his residence, was born February 9, 1940, to Arthur and Mary Flannagin. He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Holy Church of Christ and Lawrence County Tractor Club. He enjoyed spending time with family and going to church. He also loved being on his tractor or bulldozer and taking care of his cows and donkeys.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret Elizabeth (Bracken) Flannagin; six brothers and seven sisters; and grandson, Ethan Shelton.
He is survived by his son, Flannagin (Booney/Othel); daughters, Tina Tucker (Joey) and Treata Shelton (Wayne); grandchildren, Marsha Barton (Mark), Heather Gillstrap (Kyle), Megan Gober (Jordan), Amber Harp (Tim), Harley Coffey, Emily Shelton; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucille Williams and Mavene Hood.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Flannagin, Mark Barton, Kyle Gillstrap, Jordan Gober, Doug Keel, Gary Millwood, Steven Nelson, Colton Smith.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of the Valley.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.