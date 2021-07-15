DECATUR — Funeral for Jurleen Wallace, 76, of Decatur will be Friday, July 16, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wallace died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at her residence. She was born December 23, 1944. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Keith Wallace and husband, William Harold Wallace; brother, Herman Odom.
Survivors include grandchildren, Whitney Wallace, Jacob Wallace, Aalyah Wallace; sisters, Kathleen and Dorothy; two great-grandchildren, Jaynada Wallace, Ariannah Wallace.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
