DECATUR — Graveside service for Justin Keith Echols, 25, will be Tuesday at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Shelton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. He is survived by his parents, Byron Echols (Leigh Anne) and Julie Matthews Echols (Tim South). Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net
