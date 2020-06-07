DECATUR — Graveside service for Justin Keith Echols, 25, will be Tuesday at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Shelton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. He is survived by his parents, Byron Echols (Leigh Anne) and Julie Matthews Echols (Tim South). Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.