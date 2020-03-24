DECATUR — Kanubhai Patel, 76, died March 22, 2020. A private funeral will be today at Parkway Funeral Home. Public visitation will be from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Only 25 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time unless the state mandate changes.
