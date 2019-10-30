MOULTON — Karen Elizabeth Lancaster Callahan, 54, died October 28, 2019 at Lawrence Medical Center. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. October 30, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at noon October 31, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Caddo Cemetery. Karen was the wife of Chris Edward Callahan.
