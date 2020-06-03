DECATUR — Karen Gillespie Jenkins, 67, of Decatur, sadly passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.
A graveside service will be held today, June 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur.
Mrs. Jenkins is survived by her sister, Sandy Shelton (Arnold); brother, Tony Gillespie (Perry); special cousin, JoAnn Crump (Bill) and numerous “Forever Friends.”
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Jimmy Joe Jenkins and her parents, Vernice and Margie Gillespie.
Karen and Jimmy Joe loved to travel throughout the country with their “Forever Friends.” Karen was an avid animal lover and adopted and cared for numerous pets during her lifetime. She leaves behind her latest friend Buster, who brought her much happiness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Decatur Animal Shelter.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
