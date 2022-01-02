MOULTON — Karen L. Carvell, 64, died December 28, 2021. A Memorial service will be planned at a later date with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family. Karen is now enjoying her life without pain or suffering with her Lord and Savior.
