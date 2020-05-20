ATHENS — Karen Lynn Smith, 58, died May 18, 2020. There will be a Private Service held. Spry Funeral Home, Athens, directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- 'New normal' anything but as countries continue to reopen
- Burundi opens crucial presidential election amid pandemic
- Trump allies lining up doctors to prescribe rapid reopening
- Cash, long a refuge in uncertain times, now under suspicion
- Thousands evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
- The Latest: Philippine police raid illegal hospital
- Virus looms over China's national legislative session
- Decatur council members debate use of electronic meetings
Most Read
Articles
- Vote for Player of the Year
- Vote For Fans' Player of the Year
- 2 charged with kidnapping, attacking woman in home
- First COVID-19 death of Morgan County resident reported by state
- Sam Brown returning to West Morgan
- Oxycodone, marijuana found in Southwest Decatur search, police say
- Council members, citing DCS settlement, want action against 3M over Aquadome
- 5 treated at hospitals after 2 afternoon wrecks in Decatur
- Crowe named interim president at Decatur Morgan Hospital
- New search possible for Decatur Youth Services director after latest offers rejected
Images
Videos
Commented
- Council members, citing DCS settlement, want action against 3M over Aquadome (6)
- Masks could be required, and experts strongly recommend them (4)
- COVID-19 cases up 28% in Morgan since Thursday; testing available today (3)
- Editorial: Concern for city finances prudent, not fearful (2)
- Editorial: Stability needed to attract job candidates (2)
- Decatur council tells mayor to renegotiate with DYS director finalist (2)
- Ann McFeatters: Trump focused solely on his reelection chances (2)
- Decatur High gets new principal; Austin, Austin Middle lose theirs (2)
- Jim Harbaugh proposes one-and-done rule change for NFL draft (1)
- April 26 police reports (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.