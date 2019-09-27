MOULTON
Funeral for Kari Kay Patzer Dellaporta, 45, of Moulton will be Monday, September 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Roger Boswell officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dellaporta died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at UAB. She was born, December 16, 1973, to Lester A. Patzer and Judy Kay Farmer Patzer. She was a member of The Bridge Church and was a music instructor.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Dellaporta; son, Brannon Dellaporta; daughter, Kaysie Dellaporta; her parents, Lester A. Patzer and Judy Kay Farmer Patzer; brothers, Brannon Patzer and Jason Patzer; and sister, Vickie Cooley.
Pallbearers will be Gage Saint, Mason McMillan, Joseph Crumpton, Trey Steadmon, Kaiden Taylor, Isiah Taylor.
Family request that all flowers be ordered from Muscle Shoals Florist 256-383-5544.
