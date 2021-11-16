HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Karl Byrd, 78, of Hartselle, will be Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Marty Hand officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at the funeral home.
Mr. Byrd died on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born January 22, 1943, in Morgan County to Troy Byrd and Imagene Pike. Mr. Byrd was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Bessie Grace Byrd and his brother, Harold Byrd.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Jo Byrd; son, Stafford Byrd (Jennifer); two sisters, Lisa Jackson (Jimmy) and Monica Byrd; one granddaughter, Rebecca Byrd; stepgranddaughter, Jennifer Chambers; step grandson, Tyler Jones; three stepgreat-grandchildren.
Shane Byrd, Scotty Byrd, Kenneth Vinzant, Jimmy Galbreath, Tony Galbreath and Gage Galbreath will serve as pallbearers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.