Katherine Adcock Hames, 99, of Decatur, passed away June 8, 2022 at Riverside Assisted Living.
Mrs. Hames was born January 1, 1923 in Limestone County, Alabama to Thomas and Elizabeth Estes Adcock. She was a foster grandparent and helped many children learn to read, and retired from North Alabama Regional Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Hames; daughters, Sharon Lay and Vickie Sue Sims.
Survivors include her daughters, Jo Ann Pepper and Kathy Moses; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday July 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Shelton Funeral Home.
