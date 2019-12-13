DECATUR
Katherine Woodruff Slaton died December 12, 2019 at her home in Decatur, Alabama after an extended illness. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Decatur. The family will receive friends in the Parish Hall immediately after the service.
Katherine was born in Memphis, Tennessee on October 11, 1948 to Dr. Robert Thomason Woodruff and Marjorie Doyle Woodruff. She grew up in Rome, Georgia, where she attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Thornwood School.
She earned a B.S. degree at the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Kappa Delta and Angel Flight. After undergraduate school, she moved to Boston for several years, where she worked for New England Telephone.
Moving back south, she worked in management for Southern Bell in Atlanta. She met her husband-to-be, Luther Glaze Slaton, in March, 1974 when he sat down next to her on a charter flight headed for a Colorado ski vacation. They were married on January 11, 1975 in St. Mary’s Church, Rome.
She began a career in education when she moved to Alabama and she taught elementary school in Lawrence County public schools for 23 years. During that time, she earned a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education at UAB.
She was an active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, where she had been a member of Vestry and was active in the Altar Guild, the Cursillo Community, various food ministries, and as a Homework Helper tutor at Banks-Caddell Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter, Katherine Glaze Slaton.
She is survived by her husband of almost 45 years, Luther Glaze Slaton, and two sons, Caleb Tutwiler Slaton and his wife Alexandra of Berwyn, Pennsylvania and Franklin Arthur Slaton of Frederick, Maryland and his friend Leslie Pierce of Manhiem, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Beatrice Ardell Flannery Slaton and Robert Doyle Tutwiler Slaton, both of Berwyn; brothers, Robert Franklin Woodruff and wife Margo of Savannah, Georgia and Dr. Frederic Doyle Woodruff of Rome, Georgia; sisters, Margaret Thomason Woodruff and Nelle Thomason Woodruff, both of Charleston, South Carolina, and Elizabeth Woodruff McQuagge and husband Joel of Gainesville, Florida.
The family appreciates the skillful and compassionate care Katherine received from Dr. Jeremy Hon and the staff at Clearview Cancer Institute and all the staff at Hospice of the Valley.
