DECATUR — Katherine “Kitty” Thompson, 85, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Visitation for Mrs. Thompson will be on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Stephenson Chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Thompson was born on July 1, 1934 to parents, Leland Robert Clark and Hazel Katherine Milligan Clark. She was a loving wife, mother, and the best grandmother. Mrs. Thompson was present for the birth of all 12 of her grandchildren. She came in like Wonder Woman and not only took care the new mothers and baby, but she still made time to care for her other grandchildren. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Decatur since July 1968. Mrs. Thompson loved her church. If there was a need she was there from working in the nursery, chaperoning for the youth choir, a member of the Senior Adult Leadership Committee, and even mission building projects. She participated in numerous mission trips including Canada, Hawaii, and Appalachia. Mrs. Thompson retired after 20 years as a merchandiser for American Greetings. People across North Alabama knew her as the card lady. In her spare time she enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with her family. Mrs. Thompson’s presence will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John Clark.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Henry “Ray” Thompson; children, Michael Ray Thompson (Lynn) and Susan Beth Thompson Blalock (Joey); grandchildren, Caleb, Emma, Charlie, and Maggie Thompson, and Zachary, Jonathan, Sarah Beth, Matthew, Joseph, Joshua, Luke, and Norah Kate Blalock; great-grandson, Kenneson Blalock; sisters, Nancy Hood and Rosalie Howard, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.