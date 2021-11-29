HATTON
Katherine Virginia Kruithoff, 67, away Saturday, November 27, 2021. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Providence Cemetery, with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting. Katherine was married to the late Sam Kruithoff.
