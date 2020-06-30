COURTLAND — Graveside service for Kathleen Alexander McBride, age 94, of Courtland, will be today, June 30, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Courtland City Cemetery with Bro. Scotty Letson officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. McBride died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 17, 1926, in Lawrence County to Hansel Wood Alexander and Gussie Leah Waldrep Alexander. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darmer “Judy” McBride, Jr. Mrs. McBride was a lifelong resident of Courtland.
She is survived by one brother, William Stanley Alexander of Decatur; several nephews and nieces; and an abundance of great-nephews/nieces, and great-great-nephews/nieces.
Pallbearers will be great-nephews and great-great-nephews.
