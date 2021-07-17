HARTSELLE — Mrs. Kathleen Pait, 88, transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at NHC Healthcare. She was born November 26, 1932, in Morgan County to Alton Audy Bradberry and Eva Florine Somerford Bradberry. She was employed as a Cosmetologist for several years, as well as at Crestline Elementary School for a few years, prior to her retirement. She was a Baptist and a member of East Highland Baptist Church. She loved to cook, do crossword puzzles and do journaling. She was a sweet lady and a wonderful mother.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Melvin Bruce (Coy) Wright and James A. Pait, Sr.; her parents and a sister, Margaret Hill.
Survivors include sons, Dwight Wright (Jeannie), Woody Pait (Kim), Jim Pait; daughter, Devona Wright Kilimas (Steve Cooper); sister, Jo B. Barnette; grandchildren, Jason Kilimas, Dawn Smith and Tasha Wright; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one niece and two nephews.
Funeral service for Mrs. Pait will be Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 1:30 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Walter Blackman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Cedar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:15 P.M. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jason Kilimas, Jeremy Simmons, Dominic Simmons, Tim Barnette, Jeff Burbanks and Bobby Looney.
Family wishes a “special thanks” to NHC Health Care Nursing Staff, “Crestline Elementary Girls” and to the Hospice of the Valley.
In lieu of flowers: memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley in memory of Kathleen Pait.
