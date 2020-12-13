DECATUR
Kathleen McRight Slaten, 99, of Decatur went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 10, 2020. A graveside service will be on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with grandsons officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Slaten was born August 3, 1921, in Mount Hope. She graduated from Austinville High School where she was all-county basketball player, and part of three state championships. She was retired from Parisian after 30 years as an alteration manager. She was an avid bowler and member of a lady’s league well into her nineties. Mrs. Slaten was a longtime member of Austinville United Methodist Church where she was a member of the church choir.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Elizabeth McRight; her husband, James P. Slaten; son-in-law, Esco Olinger; brother, Davis McRight; two sisters, Lorene Smith, Doris Terry and Chris Cagle.
Mrs. Slaten is survived by two daughters, Joan Olinger and Miria Upton (Larry), both in Decatur; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of North Alabama.
Special thanks to nurse Sue Ann and Kelly McNut, also big thanks to her loving caregiver’s grandson, Dale and his wife, Dana Upton. She was in the best loving care.
