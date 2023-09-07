DECATUR — A Graveside service for Kathleen Roby, age 90, of Decatur, will be held Friday, September 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Steve Kelso officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will be receiving friends from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM prior to the service at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel.

