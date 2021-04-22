DECATUR — Kathleen Spivey Gaston, 87, of Decatur, passed away on April 20, 2021. Her visitation will be on Friday, April 23, 2021, from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of the funeral home with Brother Jerry Taylor officiating. She will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
Kathleen is survived by her son, Alan Gaston (Shannon); daughter, Teresa Nelson (James), and daughterin-law, Tiana Roper Gaston; grandchildren, Jamie Gilbert (Brandon), Shaun Gaston, Gaston Nelson, Lindsey Thrasher, Jarid Gaston, and Abigail Medina; four great-grandchildren and brother, Edward Spivey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Gaston; son, Todd Gaston and grandson, Nathaniel Nelson.
Kathleen was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved the Lord and doing for others. In her spare time, she enjoyed flower gardening and charity work. Kathleen will be missed by all who knew her.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
