ATHENS — Kathleen Virginia Vaughn, age 92 of Athens, AL, died Friday, July 9, 2021 at her home. Kathleen was born on April 14, 1929 to Eva and Albert Hasting in Limestone County. She loved to garden and cook for her family and friends. Kathleen was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Athens. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Eva Hasting; daughter, Carol Parker; son, Brentley Vaughn; grandson, Matthew Johnson; daughter-in-law, Lisa Vaughn; son- in-law, Stanley Parker, and six siblings.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bob Vaughn; daughters, Paula (Billy) Barnes of Decatur, AL; Bonita Johnson of Athens, AL; Regina (Lance) Greene of Athens, AL; sons, Keith (Sue) Anderson of Athens, AL; Ronnie (Phil) Vaughn of Atlanta, GA; Jeff Vaughn of Huntsville, AL; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and very dear friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Athens. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. with the burial following in Roselawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Good Samaritan Hospice, 540 Hughes Road, Suite 12, Madison, AL 35758.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.