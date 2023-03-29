D.3.29.23 Kappie Dunn.jpg
BIRMINGHAM — Kathryn Chapman Dunn “Kappie” passed away March 24, 2023. Kappie was born in Birmingham, AL on October 25, 1941. She was a graduate of Mountain Brook Elementary School, Shades Valley High School and Randolph-Macon Women’s College in Lynchburg, VA. She was the first president of Muses Dance Club. Kappie and her husband Evans Dunn, Jr. moved to Decatur, AL in 1973. She was an active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church serving as President of the Episcopal Church Women and head of the Altar Guild several years while serving on the Altar Guild 1973-2016. Kappie was a member of the Junior League of Birmingham and Morgan County Junior League serving in many capacities. She worked as a bailiff for the State of Alabama, District Court for 16 years for Judge David Bibb. In August 2016, Kappie and Evans returned to Birmingham and St. Mary’s-on-the-Highlands Episcopal Church.

