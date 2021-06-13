NEWNAN, GEORGIA
Graveside service for Kathryn Elaine (Crow) Evans, age 74, of Newnan, GA, (formerly of Huntsville), was held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 1:00 p.m. in Johnson Cemetery (Speake community) with Rev. Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Evans, who died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her residence, was born March 28, 1947 in Lawrence County, AL to John A. Crow and Lillian Agnes Williams Crow. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Evans; one daughter, Tanya Garner; and her parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Gilbert (Patrick) of Newnan, GA; one brother, Warner Crow (Linda) of Hartselle; and her granddaughter, Katherine Grace Gilbert of Newnan, GA.
Pallbearers were family and friends.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.