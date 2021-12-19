DECATUR — Kathryn Lynn Lindquist, 68, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12 noon at Roselawn Cemetery.
Kathy is survived by her two children, Conry Jones and Jennifer (Patrick) Springer; three grandchildren, Ayden and Kylie Jones and Jackson Springer; one sister, Jackie (Tommy) Sivley; and one brother, David (Annette) Austin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Conry “Jack” Jones, Sr.
Kathy was an amazing mother and MiMi! She retired in 2020 to spend more time with her family. She loved vacationing at the beach. Every weekend you could find her either at the soccer field or volleyball court. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Springer, Shawn Alred, Daniel Naron, Donnie Pitts, Coty Alred and Colton Naron.
