DANVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Kathryne Mary Jones Perkins, 74, will be Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Evergreen Cemetery with Brother Michael Gunter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Perkins died on December 13, 202 at her residence. She was born July 7, 1946, in Jefferson County to Albert McKinley Jones and Ethel Bishop. She was a minister for Antioch UMC for 22 years and also ministered at Evergreen, West End and Faith United Methodist Churches for a total of 34 years in the ministry. She was also a Special Education Teacher for the Morgan County School System serving at Priceville then at Danville until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Ace” Perkins; a son, William Perkins; a brother, Billy Joe Jones and a sister, Anna Laura Mosley.
Survivors include one son, Johnny Perkins; one brother, Mack Jones; one grandchild, Kayla Terry (Connor); three great-grandchildren, Charlee, Blakelee and Kate Terry.
Pallbearers will be Hank Summerford, Conrad Morton, Glenn Thompson, Larry Orr, Ryan Stover, Connor Terry. Jake Way, Terrell Way and Skip Smith.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Doug Wigginton and Steve Woods.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice for their care.
