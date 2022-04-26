ARDMORE — Kathy Cothren, 70, of Ardmore, AL., passed away at her home on Friday, April 22, 2022. She was born September 10, 1951, to Huston and Alberta (Flip) Bates.
A resident of the Ardmore community her entire life, Kathy was a member of Community Baptist Church, was retired from GM, involved with the City of Athens, Relay for Life, on the Foundation for Aging in Limestone County, an active member of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, and served as mentor for the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband Charles Cothren of Ardmore, AL; one daughter, Sherie (Jason) Prier of Ardmore, TN; one brother, Skip Bates of Ardmore, TN; two sisters, Judy (Mike) Elder of Ardmore, TN, and Polly (Gary) Goats of Pulaski, TN; two grandchildren, Emma Prier, and Ezra Prier; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Ardmore Chapel with Bro. Steve Hargrove and Michael Cothren officiating. Burial will follow in Gatlin Cemetery.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Gary Hargrove, Ryne Goats, Sammy Shackleford, Jeff Prier, Collin Daly and Athens City Chief of Police Floyd Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Ardmore Lady Tigers Softball Team.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the City of Athens Relay for Life Team, PO Box 1089, Athens, Alabama 35612.
