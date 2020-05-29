DANVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Kathy Gillespie Prater, 70, will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Friendship Cemetery, South of Danville with Brother Steve Ledbetter and Brother Francis Proctor officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Prater died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born February 14, 1950, in Lawrence County to James E. Gillespie and Nelda McClemore Gillespie. Kathy attended Enon Baptist Church. She was a homemaker for her family, a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and working on the family farm. She was a graduate of Speake High School, Class of 1968. Preceding her in death were her father, James Gillespie and a sister, Virginia Gillespie.
Survivors include her husband, Danny Prater; one son, Colton Prater (Amanda); her mother, Nelda McClemore Gillespie; one brother, Fred Gillespie (Imogene); two grandchildren, Garrett Prater and Ryan Prater; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Colton Prater, Danny Prater, Ryan Prater, Garrett Prater, Gayno Gillespie and Fred Gillespie.
Her family would like to express their sincere gratitude to her high school classmates, family and friends for the love and support given during her illness.
