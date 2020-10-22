MOULTON
Memorial funeral service for Kathy Joyce Borden, 64, of Moulton will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 PM. Mrs. Borden, who died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born, July 19, 1956, to Everett Williams and Rosie Traylor Williams. She enjoyed the outdoors mowing and flowering, spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Willie Gay Williams, Hubbert Lynn Williams; sister-in-law, Flossie Jean Williams.
Survivors include her husband, James Borden; son, Larry (Valerie) Borden; daughter, Tabitha Borden; brothers, Roger (Mary Lynn) Williams, Ferreal (Sandra) Hammond, Terry Williams; sister-in-law, Libby Williams; grandchildren, Dakota Borden, Tristan Borden, Landen Borden; great-grandchildren, Brentley Borden, Heidi Borden
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.