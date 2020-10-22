MOULTON

Memorial funeral service for Kathy Joyce Borden, 64, of Moulton will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 PM. Mrs. Borden, who died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born, July 19, 1956, to Everett Williams and Rosie Traylor Williams. She enjoyed the outdoors mowing and flowering, spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Willie Gay Williams, Hubbert Lynn Williams; sister-in-law, Flossie Jean Williams.

Survivors include her husband, James Borden; son, Larry (Valerie) Borden; daughter, Tabitha Borden; brothers, Roger (Mary Lynn) Williams, Ferreal (Sandra) Hammond, Terry Williams; sister-in-law, Libby Williams; grandchildren, Dakota Borden, Tristan Borden, Landen Borden; great-grandchildren, Brentley Borden, Heidi Borden

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.