DECATUR — Funeral services for Ms. Kathy L. Turner, 63, who passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, was held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the Henrietta Garth-Sharpley Memorial Chapel (Located at 410 Railroad St NW Decatur, Alabama 35601). Burial was at Decatur City Cemetery. Public viewing at Sharpley Funeral Home was Monday, from noon-5 p.m., and Tuesday, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.