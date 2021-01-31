WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA — Kathy Cruse Wallace passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on January 26, 2021 at home in Williamsburg, Virginia surrounded by her family. She was born in Anniston, Alabama on December 21, 1955 to Clarence and Betty Cruse. Kathy grew up in Decatur, Alabama, where she graduated from Austin High School in 1974. She then went on to study dental hygiene at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Kathy married her husband of thirty-three years, Clark, before moving to Williamsburg, Virginia. Virginia became Kathy’s home where she formed lasting friendships that soon became an extended family. Kathy worked for the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation in the merchandise division for over 10 years where she was considered a constant joy and shining light by her coworkers. In 2010 Kathy began her battle against pulmonary fibrosis resulting in a lung transplant on January 22, 2018. That gift gave her three additional years to enjoy life doing all of her favorite things.
Kathy is preceded in death by her father, Clarence T. Cruse and brother, Eddie Willingham. She is survived by her mother, Betty Cruse of Decatur, AL; husband, Clark Wallace of Williamsburg, VA; daughter, Emily Wallace Brantley (Brian) of Williamsburg, VA; sister, Karen Schlangen (Mike) of Decatur, AL; brother, Tommy Cruse of Decatur, AL; nephews, Brannon Plemons and Corey Sircy; nieces, Tonya Sinclair, Ashley Cruse, and Ally Schlangen; great-niece, Kylee Sircy. Also survived by a host of brother/sister in-laws and many other nieces and nephews.
Due to current COVID restrictions, a celebration of life is to be scheduled and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Donate Life America.
