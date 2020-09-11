MOUNT HOPE — Katie Ann Boyles Massey, of Mount Hope, Alabama also known as “Kate” and affectionately known to loved ones as “Mema,” passed away peacefully at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Alabama on September 8, 2020. She was 81 years of age.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 12th at Mount Hope Baptist Church. Brother Alan Jeffreys will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held in Mount Hope Methodist Cemetery following funeral services. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lawrence Funeral Home.
Katie was born in Mount Hope, Alabama on September 28, 1938 to Phillip and Cleo Reed Boyles. She was married to Sherman Massey in July of 1956 until his passing in May of 1984.
Katie graduated from Mount Hope High School, and from the University of North Alabama. She received a master’s degree in education from Athens State University. She retired from the Alabama public school system where she taught in various capacities for over two decades. She had a love for travel and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was also actively involved in Mount Hope Baptist Church where she enjoyed playing the organ and piano as well as singing in the choir. She was also actively involved with the Mount Hope Senior Nutrition Center.
Kate is survived by her two sons, David Massey and his wife Sherri of Slocomb, Alabama and Mart Massey and his wife Donna of Joiner, Arkansas as well as her seven grandchildren, Matt Massey (Crystal), Kera Massey Cooper (Kyle), Robin Massey Clayton (Will), Lauren Massey Anderson (Michael), Allyson Massey Tucker (Joshua), Libby Massey and Grant Massey. She has three great-grandchildren, Adie Anderson, Jack Anderson and Gus Cooper and many other family members and close friends.
Katie was preceded in death by her parents, Phil and Cleo Boyles as well as her husband, Sherman Massey and sister, Sudera Boyles Garrison.
Pallbearers will be Katie’s grandsons and grandsons-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Mount Hope School Library, Mount Hope Senior Center, Mount Hope Baptist Church or the Caring Place (Community Clothes Closet).
Contact info for each entity can be found on the Lawrence Funeral Home website: Bradfordlawrencefh.com.
