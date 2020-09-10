MOUNT HOPE
Katie Ann Massey, 81, died September 8, 2020. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial is in Mount Hope Methodist Cemetery. Katie was the wife of the late Sherman Massey. Lawrence Funeral Home is directing.
