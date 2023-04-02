DECATUR — Katie M. McCulloch, passed away at NHC on Thursday March 29, 2023. Katie was born on October 6, 1954 in Decatur, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucian and Ruby Hill McCulloch; son, Perry Lowery; and brothers, Wayne, Garland, Steve and Jerry McCulloch.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Sports on TV, Radio: April 2-3, 2023
- Evaluation of recreation facilities could lead to operating 1 rec center only
- Birmingham homebuilder moving quickly with Burningtree subdivision
- Nashville shooting, local threats prompt school officials to review policies
- Frost stars as Lawrence County runs away with county championship
- Danville's Robert Pope played on two state championship teams
- Stray no more, these dogs won the lottery
- Meetings
Most Read
Articles
- UPDATE: Police: Robbery suspect charged with capital murder after accomplice's presumed drowning
- Suspect in custody after threats led 2 Decatur schools to dismiss early
- One man missing after police chase ends with vehicle sinking in Flint Creek
- Police: Robber charged with capital murder after accomplice apparently drowns
- Hartselle police: Chiropractor ingested lead to allay suspicion
- 1 Huntsville police officer dead, another injured; suspect in custody
- PREP ROUNDUP: Hartselle’s Mizell goes into monster mode
- 10 area teams in the state Top 10
- Decatur High JROTC instructor resigns following investigation of what he calls 'scuffle' among cadets
- Hartselle residents recall tornado, struggle to regroup
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Decatur resident calls for Pepper's removal from council (8)
- Proposed development with retail, dining and condos could transform Decatur riverfront (2)
- Decatur Daily moving to postal service delivery (2)
- It's past time to repeal Iraq War authorization (2)
- Editorial: In no one we trust? (2)
- Albany District residents ask for plan to deal with old oak trees after enduring storm damage (2)
- One of 'Lost Boys of Sudan' speaks at West Morgan Middle (1)
- Hartselle woman charged with capital murder in stabbing death of her child (1)
- Wilson Street collision blocks lanes, causes injuries (1)
- Brewer High students learn life skills (1)
- Twin Towers end Priceville’s season (1)
- Tornadoes spawned by huge system pulverize homes; 1 dead (1)
- Biden's loan forgiveness plan a cynical ploy (1)
- Should the Decatur City Council spend $55 million on a recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park? (1)
- Priceville falls to Prattville Christian in 4A state finals (1)
- Reva Daily (1)
- Books to Review (1)
- 'Message of acceptance': Hartselle High brings Shrek, his friends and tormentors to stage (1)
- Howard Verner Jr. (1)
- Proposed Florida law is an attack on speech (1)
- Court reverses Huntsville officer's 2021 murder conviction (1)
- City poised to borrow $30 million for new rec center, ballfields (1)
- New businesses including formal wear shop show city attractive, official says (1)
- Preliminary plans show turf fields on stair-stepped levels at new ballfield complex (1)
- A blessing behind bars: Decatur man marks 50 years in jail ministry (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.