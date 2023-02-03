ARAB — Katie Robertson, born Ina Elizabeth Littlejohn, 93, of Arab, AL, died on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her residence. She was born June 11, 1929 in Union County, MS, to birth parents, Thomas Walker Littlejohn and Ina Elizabeth Pannell Littlejohn who died in childbirth. She was raised by Johnny Fred Roberts and Vista Inez Pannell Roberts. She was married to Ellis Doyle Robertson for 50 years before he preceded her in death.

