HARTSELLE — Visitation for Katina Jo Dodd Hardin will be Saturday, from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., with the funeral service at 1 p.m., at the Sanctuary Community Church in Hartselle. Interment will be at Hartselle City Cemetery.
Mrs. Hardin passed away February 24, 2022. Peck Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.
