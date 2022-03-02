HARTSELLE — Funeral for Katina Jo Dodd Hardin, age 48, of Hartselle will be Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Sanctuary Community Church in Hartselle with Brother Shane Britt officiating and burial in Hartselle City Cemetery. Peck Funeral Home will be directing. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
Mrs. Hardin, who was born November 20, 1973 in Jasper, Alabama, died on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. Tina was very passionate about her profession as a Registered Nurse. Prior to graduating high school she worked as a paralegal for Attorney Mike Sparkman and after graduating from Wallace State with a nursing degree, she worked for Cullman Regional Medical Center for 14 years. The last two years she had worked as an Orthopedic Trauma Nurse at Huntsville Hospital.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Pattie Meadows Gurney; grandparents, C.A. and Lila Lewis of Elkmont, Alabama and Pete and Lillie Dodd of Double Springs.
She is survived by a son, Mac Hardin and his father, Barry Hardin; her parents, Billy Joe Dodd and Martha Lewis Dodd; a sister, Kimberly Sawyer (Barry); nieces and nephews, Kristin Gurney, Amelia Renshaw (Joe), Shianne Gurney, Joshua Sawyer (Emily), Sarah Sawyer (Harshpal) and Megan Sawyer (Zac).
Mac Hardin, Drew Cartee, Blaze Gillespie, Jacob Motley, Preston Murphy and Cal George will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, make Memorials to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.
