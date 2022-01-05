DECATUR — Katrina McNalley Hargrave, 71, of Decatur passed away on January 3, 2022.
Katrina is survived by her two children, Jeff Hargrave (Elizabeth) and Jaclyn Arnold (Joseph), and her four grandchildren, Hudson Hargrave, Meryl Anne Hargrave, Emakay Arnold and Anabelle Arnold, and her three sisters, Gay Barron, Mavis McKee and Dona Emmens. She was preceded in death by her parents, Royce Melton McNalley and Effie Morgan McNalley.
The family will be holding a visitation on Thursday, January 6th, from 2-5 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Arthritis Foundation at Arthritis.org.
